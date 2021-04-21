Sylo (SYLO) Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Sylo has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $24.46 million and $5.46 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

