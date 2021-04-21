SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF accounts for about 0.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned about 1.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

