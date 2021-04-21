SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. BlackRock Core Bond Trust comprises about 1.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

