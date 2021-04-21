SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,526.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $91,526.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 135,397,466 coins and its circulating supply is 112,697,363 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

