Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,303 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SNDX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $647.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.