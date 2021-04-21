Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 224,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.