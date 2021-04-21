Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.55% from the company’s previous close.

SNDX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

SNDX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

