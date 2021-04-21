Syndax Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,585% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $647.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

