Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.30

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.28, with a volume of 15261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock worth $355,005,081. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

