SynLev (SYN) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. SynLev has a market cap of $274,572.75 and $100,798.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SynLev has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00667015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.74 or 0.08000125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00050337 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

