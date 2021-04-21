Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $250.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.50. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

