Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

