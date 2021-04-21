Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $230.48 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $230.48 million and $3.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00480735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,747,838 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

