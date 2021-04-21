T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $42,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

