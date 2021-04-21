Tadpole Finance Price Hits $12.41 on Top Exchanges (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.41 or 0.00022353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.86 million and $64,507.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00277238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.85 or 0.01037444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00650297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,317.27 or 0.99658817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

