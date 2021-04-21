Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

