Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $610.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.50 million to $617.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.73 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

