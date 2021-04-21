Tap Price Hits $0.0064 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $7.90 million and $488,929.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tap has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00094254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.19 or 0.00672457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.33 or 0.07308258 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

