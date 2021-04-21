Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.