Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 717,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.