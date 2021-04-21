Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 40,852 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $476.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

