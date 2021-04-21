Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 38,290 shares.The stock last traded at $27.16 and had previously closed at $27.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

