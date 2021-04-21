Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.42). Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

