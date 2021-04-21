TC Energy Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

