TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.
TEL stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.
Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
