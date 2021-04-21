TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 20,000 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.