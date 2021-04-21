TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $73.73

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.73, but opened at $70.90. TechTarget shares last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 109 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.
The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60.
In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,058.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
