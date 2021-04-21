TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $73.73

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.73, but opened at $70.90. TechTarget shares last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 109 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,058.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

