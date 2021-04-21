Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TECK opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

