Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.80

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.80 and traded as low as C$43.16. Tecsys shares last traded at C$43.71, with a volume of 13,317 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian upped their target price on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

