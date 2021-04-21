Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.76. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,443 shares of company stock worth $95,244,192. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.