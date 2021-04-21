Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.76. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 495,443 shares of company stock valued at $95,244,192 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

