Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.27. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $431.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

