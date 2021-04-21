Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.00

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as low as $25.62. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 2,007 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.