Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 21% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Tellor has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $128.53 million and approximately $178.28 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $83.03 or 0.00149725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00095098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00681375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.46 or 0.07376404 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,084 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

