Telos Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.16 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $38.16 million and $1.22 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telos has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

