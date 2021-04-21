Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target to $30.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $711.89 million, a P/E ratio of 188.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

