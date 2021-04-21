Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.92. 7,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,596. Temenos has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $172.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.63.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

