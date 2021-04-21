Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells $63,264.00 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TPX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

