Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 325. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ten Entertainment Group traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 72219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.20).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

The company has a market cap of £163.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

