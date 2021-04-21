TENA Hits Market Cap of $4.63 Million (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. TENA has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $7,346.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENA has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. One TENA coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00068104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00095098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00681375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.46 or 0.07376404 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.