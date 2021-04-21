Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Tenable worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,284,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

