Tendies (TEND) Hits 1-Day Volume of $140,077.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 50% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $140,077.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00657898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.63 or 0.07883505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00049469 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,592 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

