Tendies (TEND) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $798,344.33 and $161,655.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,592 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

