Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 63,677 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 769,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

