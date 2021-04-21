TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. TENT has a market cap of $4.41 million and $383,904.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.26 or 0.00446800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00169431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00222263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000998 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,572,780 coins and its circulating supply is 34,495,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

