TENT Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $349,774.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TENT has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.66 or 0.00446240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00160588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $110.71 or 0.00206131 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,598,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,521,888 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

