TERA (TERA) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $146,245.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00275603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.02 or 0.01023578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00662903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.42 or 0.99636317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.