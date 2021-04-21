Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDC. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE TDC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. 874,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,344. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

