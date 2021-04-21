Terra Price Down 14% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $13.05 or 0.00024464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and $464.78 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 957,991,230 coins and its circulating supply is 377,593,486 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

