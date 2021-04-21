TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $29,338.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

